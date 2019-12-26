Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Mongodb alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $188.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,306,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,917,327.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 3,133 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $371,009.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,815 shares of company stock worth $21,597,478. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 138.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mongodb by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,372,000 after acquiring an additional 612,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mongodb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,646,000 after acquiring an additional 479,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 557.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 360,129 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 7,729.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.