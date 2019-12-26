Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Get Moog alerts:

MOG.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Moog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:MOG.A opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moog will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moog (MOG.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.