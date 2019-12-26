Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $425.25 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $425.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,681 shares of company stock worth $32,976,113 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.