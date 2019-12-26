Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.80, 11,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 377,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 293.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,213,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 26.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $442,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

