Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares in the company, valued at $667,641,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,676.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.