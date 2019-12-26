Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Up 10.3%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was up 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.37, approximately 716,180 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,104,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.