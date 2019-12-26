Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading 12.6% Higher

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) traded up 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83, 636,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 406,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $334.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. Analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,216.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 71.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nantkwest by 303.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

