Neumark (NEU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $310.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00001363 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and BitBay. During the last week, Neumark has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Neumark has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00183391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.01193557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,094,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,555,384 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Liqui and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.