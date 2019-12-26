Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Trading 9.5% Higher

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.86, 198,155 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 665% from the average session volume of 25,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on NURO. ValuEngine lowered Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Neurometrix Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

