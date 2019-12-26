New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 7.6%

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 2,753,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,453,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,027,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,764,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249,390 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in New Gold by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,193,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in New Gold by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 148,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

