NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.95. NewLink Genetics shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 206,280 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 205,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 330,510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the second quarter worth $191,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

