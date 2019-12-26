NewYorkCoin Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $684,355.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00552852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008842 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

