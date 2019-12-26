NIX Price Hits $0.0482 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $66,041.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.01749509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.02590239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00554106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00633362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058835 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00386150 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

