Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 129000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $776,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

