Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Analysts predict that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan posted sales of $4.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $4.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $4.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novan.

NOVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novan by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

