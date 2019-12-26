Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OII. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Shares of OII opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 102,076 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 22.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

