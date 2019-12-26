OKCash (OK) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1,441.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062960 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00085825 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000825 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00076454 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.42 or 1.00548319 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002138 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,906,222 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

