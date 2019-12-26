Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 61.7% Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 61.7% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. Omni has a total market capitalization of $563,379.00 and $2,703.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00554106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008842 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,773 coins and its circulating supply is 562,457 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.