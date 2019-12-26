On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. On Deck Capital posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the third quarter worth $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 266.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONDK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 10,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,928. On Deck Capital has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $304.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

