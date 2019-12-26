OneRoot Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.48 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $3.48 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

