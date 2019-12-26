Opus 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Opus has a total market cap of $97,554.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.01226924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.