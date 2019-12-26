Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.53

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 18510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 75.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Orange by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orange by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

