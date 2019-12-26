Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.25. Origo Partners shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,500,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17.

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

