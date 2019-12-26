Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Down to $0.58

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.58. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 92,154 shares.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.75.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.