Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,319. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.