Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Up 2.4%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 10,186 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 286,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a market cap of $43.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.42). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 615,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

