Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds 100% interests in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,456 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

