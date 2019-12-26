Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Capitalization Tops $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.01226628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

