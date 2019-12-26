PayCoin Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. PayCoin has a total market cap of $33,114.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayCoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

