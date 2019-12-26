Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. 7,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,551,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,703,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,284 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,950,000 after buying an additional 181,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

