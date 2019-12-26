Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) & IAA (NYSE:IAA) Critical Review

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IAA and Penske Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 1 8 0 2.89 Penske Automotive Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

IAA currently has a consensus price target of $50.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.54%. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than IAA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAA and Penske Automotive Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group $22.79 billion 0.18 $471.00 million $5.34 9.49

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than IAA.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group 1.91% 16.40% 3.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of IAA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats IAA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 179 salvage vehicle auction sites in the United States and Canada; and 14 locations in the United Kingdom. Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. serves insurance companies, used vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet leasing companies, auto lenders, non-profit organizations, and the general public. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois. IAA, Inc.(NYSE:IAA) operates independently of KAR Auction Services, Inc. as of June 28, 2019.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company also engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles of approximately 40 brands; and provision of vehicle services and collision repair services. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of approximately 70 dealership locations, including 9 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 345 automotive retail franchises, of which 154 franchises are located in the United States; and 191 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operated 20 dealership locations of heavy and medium duty trucks, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and services and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

