Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $492,022.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062835 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084543 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00074033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,364.35 or 1.00361788 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.