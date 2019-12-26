Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,440. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler purchased 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $275,850. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.