Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.54

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 15587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,637,000 after acquiring an additional 341,062 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 269,454 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,004 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

