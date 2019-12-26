Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) CFO Sells $92,952.99 in Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $92,952.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,226.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PVTL opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVTL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pivotal Software by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pivotal Software by 131.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

