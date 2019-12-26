PlayGame (PXG) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $201,591.00 and $1,938.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.01226628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

