Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, 4,803,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,222,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $826.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 35.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

