PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,063,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 282,218 shares.The stock last traded at $2.65 and had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.85) by $5.82. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 203.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,037.22%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 25.24% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

