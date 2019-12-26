Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.93, approximately 12,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 171,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

PTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a market cap of $80.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polarityte news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,635 shares of company stock valued at $157,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the second quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

