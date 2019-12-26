Polymath Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Polymath has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Bittrex. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00555600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008970 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000490 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,217,136 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ethfinex, UEX, Binance, Upbit, Koinex, DDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

