POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AUCOY opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.06. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

