PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.15, approximately 7,644 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 30,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

