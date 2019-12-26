Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.