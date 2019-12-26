Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.82

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 23335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $900.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

