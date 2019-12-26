Prime-XI (PXI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $3,205.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

