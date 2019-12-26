Profile Utility Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,492.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $38,676.00 and approximately $3,492.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062835 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084543 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00074033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,364.35 or 1.00361788 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

