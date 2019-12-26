Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Propetro to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded Propetro to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Propetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

Shares of Propetro stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Propetro has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Propetro will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

