ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.09

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.09 and last traded at $122.07, with a volume of 6400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.0499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36,259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 36,259 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

