Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post $5.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $2.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $8.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

In other news, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,797.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.50. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.