Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Million

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post $5.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $2.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $8.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

In other news, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,797.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.50. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

