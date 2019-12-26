Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will announce sales of $89.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the lowest is $88.94 million. Q2 reported sales of $67.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $318.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.59 million to $318.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $417.33 million, with estimates ranging from $408.21 million to $422.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.30. 3,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,463. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Q2 has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $451,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,838.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,556 shares of company stock worth $19,782,675. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,723,000 after acquiring an additional 832,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,125,000 after purchasing an additional 363,780 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,491,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,776,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

